Nov 13, 2023

India's favorite super spy, Tiger has returned to celluloid with a bang! Tiger 3 has been one of the most anticipated films of 2023 and it has delivered as per the hype at the commercial front. The Salman Khan-headlined film marked the fifth entry in the YRF Spy Universe and received mixed reviews from critics. Let's see how it performed at the box office.

Lucrative weekend ahead for the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Maneesh Sharma directorial registered an opening of Rs. 44.5 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Given the Diwali week, the actioner is set to rake in more in the coming days. The cast includes Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan appear in cameo roles. The project is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

