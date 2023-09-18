'Animal': Ranbir, Rashmika's revenge drama's teaser out on September 28

Entertainment

'Animal': Ranbir, Rashmika's revenge drama's teaser out on September 28

Written by Isha Sharma September 18, 2023 | 10:37 am 2 min read

'Animal's teaser will be out on September 28

If you have been waiting for an update on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial Animal, you won't have to wait much longer! After unveiling a pre-teaser in June, the makers will now be releasing the film's teaser on September 28 at 10:00am, coinciding with Ranbir Kapoor's birthday. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, among others.

Why does this story matter?

Vanga is coming off the heels of the success of Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh—both of which were blockbusters. They also became success vehicles for their lead actors—Vijay Deverakonda and Shahid Kapoor—and now Animal, which presents Kapoor in a rugged avatar, is similarly expected to elevate his stardom. Earlier slated for August 11, Animal will now be released on December 1.

Checked out the poster yet?

While announcing the teaser release date and unveiling a new poster featuring Kapoor, the co-producer T-Series tweeted, "He is elegant... He is Wild...You will see his rage on September 28th." In the poster, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor looks like a gangster to the T, with his cigarette, long hair, full beard, and a lighter which we also saw in Animal's previous poster.

Vanga has promised unprecedented gore this time

While the plot has understandably been kept under wraps, in an earlier conversation with journalist Anupama Chopra, Vanga had promised, "I will show [the audience and critics] what violence means," so the film is certainly going to exceed expectations when it comes to bloodshed and gore. Notably, in a separate interview, the Jagga Jasoos actor had said that the story "scared" him.

More on what Kapoor had said about his character

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Kapoor had said, "I am doing Animal. It's quite a shocking character and has got a lot of gray shades." "I am looking forward to Animal because that's a script that's way out of my comfort zone. I am scared but, at the same time, very excited." The film will premiere in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam﻿.

Share this timeline