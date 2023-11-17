'Animal' glimpse to be unveiled at Burj Khalifa: Report

By Aikantik Bag 03:41 pm Nov 17, 202303:41 pm

'Animal' is hitting the theaters on December 1

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently gearing up for his upcoming gangster drama Animal. After a great response to the teaser and the songs, the makers are currently gearing up for a big promotional event at the Burj Khalifa. Reports suggest that makers will either unveil the trailer or an exclusive 60-second clip on the renowned Burj Khalifa, Dubai. As of now, nothing has been confirmed by the makers of the Ranbir Kapoor-headlined project.

Generating buzz in key overseas markets

Choosing to showcase Animal on the Burj Khalifa is a calculated move designed to create hype, especially in foreign markets like Dubai. The famous landmark attracts widespread attention from both local and global media outlets, making it a perfect venue for promoting the movie. Slated for a December 1 release, the cast includes Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, among others. Interestingly, the movie's trailer has not been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) yet.

Excitement for the film

The makers have released three songs Hua Main, Satranga, and Papa Meri Jaan and all have been loved by fans. The songs have been crooned by Raghav Chaitanya, Arijit Singh, and Sonu Nigam. Reddy Vanga is known for his gray characters and violence. Given his back-to-back successes, Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, fans are expecting a bigger blockbuster.