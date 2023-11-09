Tiger Shroff signs Anand Pandit's next; Shivam Nair to direct

By Aikantik Bag Nov 09, 2023

Tiger Shroff signs new film with Shivam Nair

Tiger Shroff has become the face of the action genre in Bollywood. The handsome hunk is all about sleek action, martial arts, and suave dance steps. Now, as per Bollywood Hungama, the actor has signed his next with producer Anand Pandit. Director Shivam Nair of Naam Shabana fame is set to helm the upcoming actioner. Parag Sanghvi is set to co-produce the project.

Shooting schedule of this new actioner

A source close to the project informed Bollywood Hungama, "Shivam has worked with Neeraj Pandey even on his web series, Special Ops. Now he is all set to explore the action genre with Tiger Shroff." Filming is slated to commence in the latter half of 2024. This film is an addition to Shroff's busy slate of films.

Upcoming projects for Shroff

As of now, Shroff will complete shooting for Jackky Bhagnani's Hero No. 1 and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar in his kitty. Reports suggest that Shroff will star in the Indian remake of Rambo. Moreover, Shroff is in discussions with various directors and plans to finalize his schedule for 2024 and 2025 shortly.