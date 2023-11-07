Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' packs a whopping 12 action sequences!

By Tanvi Gupta 03:04 pm Nov 07, 202303:04 pm

12 explosive action sequences in 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to take the action genre to new heights in Tiger 3. Recently, director Maneesh Sharma revealed that the film features a jaw-dropping 12 action sequences that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. This eagerly awaited film, scheduled to hit theaters this Sunday (November 12), promises a high-octane experience like no other.

Why does this story matter?

Tiger 3 marks the fifth installment in Aditya Chopra's ambitious Spy Universe and is a follow-up to Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The film's trailer, which was released on October 16, has already set the stage for a heart-pounding cinematic experience, offering a sneak peek into a world of adrenaline-pumping action. It features intense hand-to-hand combat, explosive gunfights, and gripping chase sequences.

'Tiger 3' is designed to increase tempo and tension: Sharma

According to Sharma, the action scenes in Tiger 3 are vital for the growth of the characters, as their relationship has become more intricate throughout the franchise. "And now the stakes are even greater—so the action has to follow suit!" Sharma also divulged that Tiger 3 has been carefully designed to amplify the pace and suspense as the narrative progresses, leading to a remarkable finale.

Recently, Kaif spoke about her training routine

Adding to the excitement, Kaif, who reprises her role as Zoya, recently shared a glimpse of her rigorous training regimen for the film. Through a series of videos on Instagram, Kaif showcased her dedication to pushing her limits and mastering dynamic action scenes.

Get some inspiration from Kaif!

A post shared by katrinakaif on November 7, 2023 at 2:38 pm IST

From plot to cameo appearances, know more about 'Tiger 3'

Khan and Kaif aside, Tiger 3 is also supported by Emraan Hashmi, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Jethwa, Riddhi Dogra, and Gavie Chahal. Reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan's character in Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan's Agent Kabir from War will make cameo appearances. Tiger 3 has already generated substantial excitement, with Rs. 6.48cr haul in advance bookings for its opening day, selling over two lakh tickets ahead of its release, per Sacnilk.