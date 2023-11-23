Box office collection: 'Jigarthanda DoubleX' is on autopilot mode

By Aikantik Bag

Tamil cinema is known for its distinct storytelling and stellar content. The industry's newest offering Jigarthanda DoubleX has been a moneyspinner and has earned over Rs. 50 crore at the global box office. The movie received favorable reviews from critics and viewers. Currently, the film is enjoying good momentum at the box office. The film is an ode to the pulpy Tamil cinema.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial earned Rs. 1 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 39.73 crore in India. The film will earn well until the big December releases. The cast includes Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Nimisha Sajayan, Bava Chelladurai, Shine Tom Chacko, Ilavarasu, Naveen Chandra, and Aravind Akash, among others.

