By Isha Sharma 09:58 pm Dec 01, 202309:58 pm

Exploring the science behind action movies

As filmgoers, there is nothing else we want more out of films than escapism and close to three hours of disconnect from our own lives. Films are mostly meant to be larger-than-life experiences; everything that is not possible in one's ordinary, mundane life can be lived through the 70mm screen. Considering that, is it any surprise that action films are such a preferred genre?

How would you define the genre?

The genre is the audience's favorite, and the one that has repeatedly proved to click with the masses, especially in India. It's defined by people flying in the air, people falling off cliffs, bloodbaths, and more broken bones than you can count. Yash Raj Films has built an entire universe of action films: Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

Momentum and unbelievable stunts: What's not to like

Action movies are such a delight because, unlike other genres, there is constant momentum and mobility in such movies, and there is so much happening on the screen that there is no time to blink. Of course, we can't jump from the 15th floor and survive or skate on ice in high-speed, but our favorite cinematic heroes can, and through them, we come alive.

These movies also abate your stress

According to Cable Compare, action movies are useful in reducing your short-term stress because you're the one in control, and if the film ever heightens its tension, you can choose to walk away and come back when you feel better. Since we know that the hero is going to win at the end of the day, we just join their journey willingly.

Research: Action's impact on your snacking

Do you order more food when you're out to watch an action film? Well, a study says so. Per Dr. Aner Tal, Cornell University, USA, "We find that if you're watching an action movie while snacking your mouth will see more action too. In other words, the more distracting the program is the more you will eat." Keep that in mind.

How many of these action films have you seen?

Some of the biggest action movies in Hollywood are the John Wick franchise, The Hunger Games series, the Mission: Impossible franchise, The Equalizer movies, Dune, the movies from the DC and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the Indiana Jones franchise, among many others. Bollywood's most famous action movies include Bang Bang!, Naam Shabana, Wanted, Bloody Daddy, Animal, Liger, Bholaa, and Vikram Vedha, etc.