'Fleabag,' 'This is Us': Emmy-winning series on Amazon Prime Video

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

'Fleabag,' 'This is Us': Emmy-winning series on Amazon Prime Video

By Namrata Ganguly 10:00 pm Dec 11, 202310:00 pm

Emmy award-winning shows to binge-watch on Amazon Prime Video

In the treasure trove of content that Amazon Prime Video offers, it has some of the finest works on television. From gripping dramas to side-splitting comedies, it has a curated collection showcasing the pinnacle of television excellence. Dive into the Emmy-winning landscape of Prime, where each series is a testament to the brilliance of creators and the dedication of performers.

2/5

'Transparent' (2014-2019)

Created by Joey Soloway, Transparent explores the complexities of identity, family, and self-discovery. Maura Pfefferman, played by Jeffrey Tambor, undergoes a transformative journey as she comes out as transgender. It delicately weaves humor and drama, tackling important social issues with grace. The show is a poignant and groundbreaking exploration of love, acceptance, and the evolving dynamics within a modern family.

3/5

'This is Us' (2016-2022)

This is Us is a heartwarming and emotionally charged series that intricately weaves together the lives of the Pearson family across generations. Tackling profound themes of love, loss, and resilience, the show explores the ripple effects of pivotal moments, creating a narrative that is both poignant and relatable. With a stellar ensemble cast, it delivers genuine and unforgettable storytelling.

4/5

'Fleabag' (2016-2019)

The British comedy series Fleabag introduces us to the chaotic, witty, and unfiltered life of a young woman navigating love, loss, and family in contemporary London who's trying to make lesser self-destructive life choices. Breaking the fourth wall, show's creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge's writing and riveting performance as the titular character deliver sharp humor and vulnerable moments, creating a hilarious, heart-wrenching, and real narrative.

5/5

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (2017-2023)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel transports viewers to 1950s New York City, where Miriam "Midge" Maisel, played by Rachel Brosnahan, navigates the comedic world of stand-up after her life takes an unexpected turn. With wit, charm, and impeccable period aesthetics, this American period comedy-drama series, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, is a delightful blend of humor, feminism, and mid-century glamor.