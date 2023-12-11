5 models who became successful Hollywood actors

To make a name for yourself in Hollywood is never easy and to make it to the top is even more full of bumps. It has taken actors several years and careers including modeling to finally cement themselves in showbiz. From striking poses on catwalks to delivering compelling performances on the big screen, the below-listed models-turned-actors showcase their versatility and talent in both worlds.

Channing Tatum

The 43-year-old actor began his career as a dancer in Ricky Martin's She Bangs music video followed by modeling work for bands like Abercrombie & Fitch. After television commercials for Mountain Dew and Pepsi, he was cast for the prestigious Vogue magazine. He later appeared in campaigns for Nautica, Dolce & Gabbana, and Emporio Armani before venturing into movies.

Eddie Redmayne

Before making his mark in Hollywood winning several accolades, including the Oscars for his performance in The Theory of Everything, the 41-year-old actor Eddie Redmayne did several modeling stints. The Fantastic Beasts actor modeled for Burberry with Alex Pettyfer in 2008 and with Cara Delevingne in 2012. He also starred in the Fall/Winter 2016 Menswear Advertising Campaign for Prada.

Pamela Anderson

The 56-year-old Canadian-American actor is best known for modeling for the popular magazine Playboy and later for her portrayal of CJ Parker on the '90s television series Baywatch. She was selected as the February 1990 Playboy Playmate of the Month in the magazine's October 1989 issue. Her popular Hollywood ventures include Raw Justice (1994) and Scary Movie 3 (2003), among several others.

Cara Delevingne

Best known for her role as Enchantress in the 2016 DC superhero film Suicide Squad, the 31-year-old English actor was the winner of the Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014. Her first modeling stint happened when she was only 10. She modeled for Burberry, Chanel Haute-Couture, Rag & Bone, and Oscar de la Renta, among others.

Ian Somerhalder

Before gaining global popularity with his charm in the supernatural series The Vampire Diaries, Ian Somerhalder was one of the most sought-after models for Guess, Versace, and Nautica. The 45-year-old had a modeling career from the age of 10 to 13 before he ventured into acting. He is best known for his roles in the shows Young Americans, Lost, and V Wars, among others.