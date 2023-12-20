'Dead Ringers' to 'Slow Horses': Best thriller shows of 2023

By Namrata Ganguly 10:00 pm Dec 20, 202310:00 pm

Best thriller shows in 2023

Step into the heart-pounding realm of suspense and intrigue with the best thriller shows of 2023. This year OTT platforms offered an exhilarating blend of gripping narratives, unexpected twists, and intense character dynamics. From crime investigations to psychological thrillers that will keep you on the edge of your seat, these shows captivate audiences with storytelling mastery and a relentless sense of tension.

'The Diplomat' (2023- )

Created by Debora Cahn, the Emmy-nominated political thriller series The Diplomat revolves around Katherine "Kate" Wyler (Keri Russell), a career diplomat who lands a job as the new United States ambassador to the United Kingdom. She finds herself unfit for a high-profile position during a global crisis, which could have a seismic impact on her marriage and future political prospects.

'Dead Ringers' (2023)

Dead Ringers delves into the eerie world of identical twin gynecologists, Elliot and Beverly Mantle, portrayed by Rachel Weiss. It explores their twisted relationships, medical experiments, and descent into madness. As the twins navigate ethical dilemmas, the series crafts a haunting narrative, merging psychological horror and dark drama, immersing viewers in a chilling exploration of identity, morality, and the macabre.

'Class of '09' (2023)

Created by Tom Rob Smith, the miniseries Class of '09 focuses on the lives and careers of a group of FBI recruits who graduated together in 2009 following the mysterious death of a mutual friend. It stars Kate Mara and Brian Tyree Henry. The series is set in three distinct periods: The Past (2009), The Present (2023 and 2025), and The Future (2034).

'Slow Horses' (2022- )

Slow Horses follows a group of sidelined MI5 agents, the "slow horses," consigned to mundane tasks in Slough House. Led by the resilient Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), they find themselves entangled in a high-stakes espionage plot. The spy thriller series blends humor, suspense, and a dose of British wit, and unveils the complexities of the intelligence underworld with a distinctive flair.

'Your Honor' (2020-2023)

Your Honor follows respected judge Michael Desiato (Bryan Cranston), whose life unravels when his son is involved in a hit-and-run accident. Desperate to protect his child, he becomes entangled in a dangerous web of corruption and moral compromises. It is a tense legal thriller that explores the lengths one man will go to shield his family and confront the consequences of his choices.