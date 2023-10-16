'Resident Alien' to 'Invasion': Shows based on aliens

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Resident Alien' to 'Invasion': Shows based on aliens

By Namrata Ganguly 06:47 pm Oct 16, 202306:47 pm

Best alien-based shows to watch

Are you one of those who believes or is fascinated by UFOs and aliens and the existence of extraterrestrials? Or a sci-fi lover? With our carefully curated list of shows, you can embark on an otherworldly adventure centered around aliens and extraterrestrial encounters. Explore the unknown, question the boundaries of reality, and experience the thrill of close encounters with these shows.

2/6

'Taken' (2002)

The sci-fi miniseries Taken, also referred to as Steven Spielberg Presents Taken, is touted to be a landmark in alien-based television shows. Spanning over generations through five decades and weaving multiple storylines, the Primetime Emmy-winning show chronicles the impact of extraterrestrial encounters on ordinary people through three families. The only recurring character is Allie Keys, played by Dakota Fanning, who's also the show's narrator.

3/6

'Invasion' (2005-2006)

Created by Shaun Cassidy, the sci-fi series Invasion introduces viewers to the eerie aftermath of a hurricane in a Florida town, where strange occurrences and inexplicable phenomena begin to unfold. As residents, including a Park Ranger and his family, grapple with unexplainable events and the emergence of alien life forms, the show weaves a suspenseful narrative that explores themes of identity, trust, and survival.

4/6

'Falling Skies' (2011-2015)

Created by Robert Rodat, Falling Skies is another Spielberg production that will take you on a harrowing journey in the aftermath of an alien invasion. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the show follows a group of survivors led by Tom Mason, played by Noah Wyle, as they band together to resist and fight back against the enigmatic extraterrestrial invaders known as the Espheni.

5/6

'Colony' (2015-2018)

The sci-fi series Colony envisions a dystopian future where Earth is occupied by an enigmatic extraterrestrial force. It follows a family's struggle for survival as they navigate the complexities of life under the new world rule. With layers of political intrigue, and moral dilemmas, it explores the blurred lines between collaboration and resistance in the face of alien rule.

6/6

'Resident Alien' (2021- )

Based on Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse's namesake comic book, Resident Alien is one of the most unique in the genre, blending science fiction and comedy. Starring Alan Tudyk as an alien who crash-lands on Earth and assumes a small-town doctor's identity, the show is a whimsical exploration of human behavior, identity, and belonging. However, he has to execute a secret mission.