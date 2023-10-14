'Rick & Morty'-'Attack of Titans': Best IMDb-rated animated shows

By Namrata Ganguly 02:10 am Oct 14, 202302:10 am

Best animated series on OTT as per IMDb

With its diverse range of storytelling and artistic creativity, animated television has seen a remarkable surge in quality and innovation over the past decade. If you are a cartoon lover, an anime geek, or a new explorer, here are the best-animated series per IMDb. These have not only pushed the boundaries of animation but have also redefined the genre for a new generation.

'Rick and Morty' (2013- )- 9.1/10

The wildly popular animated series Rick and Morty is a combination of sci-fi, dark humor, and absurdity. Created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, it follows the interdimensional adventures of the eccentric and alcoholic scientist, Rick Sanchez, and his timid but well-meaning grandson, Morty Smith. Amid its hilariously chaotic escapades, the show's witty writing and imaginative storytelling make it a cult favorite.

'Attack on Titan' (2013-2023)- 9/10

The gripping anime series Attack on Titan is set in a world where humanity is on the verge of extinction, plagued by giant humanoid creatures known as Titans. It follows Eren Yeager, whose mother is killed and whose hometown is destroyed by the Titans, and his friends as they join the fight against monstrous threats and uncover dark secrets about their walled society.

'Arcane' (2021- )- 9/10

With stunning visuals and a compelling narrative, Arcane delves into the rich universe of the popular video game League of Legends. Set in the city of Piltover and the underground of the city of Zaun, the animated show explores the origins of iconic characters like Jinx and Vi while simultaneously unraveling the complex relationships and power struggles in a steampunk-inspired world.

'BoJack Horseman' (2014-2020)- 8.8/10

The critically acclaimed animated series BoJack Horseman, which satirizes Hollywood, explores the existential struggles of its titular character, a washed-up actor from the '80s and the '90s. With a unique blend of wit, heart, and relatability (read: trauma-bonding), the show masterfully combines dark humor, social commentary, and drama, while dealing with issues of addiction, mental health, and the pursuit of happiness.

'Over the Garden Wall' (2014)- 8.8/10

Over the Garden Wall follows two half-brothers, Wirt and Greg, as they travel through a mysterious and whimsical forest known as The Unknown. In their quest to track down their way home, they encounter peculiar characters and face eerie challenges, blending elements of fantasy and folklore. With two Primetime Emmys, Over the Garden received praise for its stunning animation and compelling storytelling.