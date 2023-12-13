Emmy-winning actor André Braugher passes away at 61

André Braugher was seen as Captain Ray Holt in 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Actor André Braugher, best known for playing Captain Raymond Holt in the hit sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine is no more. According to reports, the 61 year-old-actor passed away on Monday due to a brief illness. His death was confirmed by his publicist Jennifer Allen. Braugher is survived by his actor-wife Ami Brabson, three children, brother Charles Jenning, and mother Sally Braugher.

Braugher was known for his acclaimed performances

Braugher gained fame for playing Detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street, a show aired on NBC, and winning an Emmy Award for it in 1998. Much later, he featured in Brooklyn Nine-Nine for eight seasons alongside Andy Samberg. The character brought him popularity among the newer audience, making him one of the most loved characters from the popular show.

Other noticeable works of Braugher

Braugher also featured in Men of a Certain Age, a TNT series co-starring Ray Romano and Scott Bakula. He was seen in the sci-fi miniseries The Andromeda Strain (2008) and Thief (2006). His role in Thief won him an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor category. Another popular series that Braugher was a part of was ABC's Gideon's Crossing.

A look at his achievements

Over the years, the actor won many accolades for his performances, including four Emmy Awards nominations for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He was also awarded two Critics Choice Awards and Television Critics Association Awards each for essaying Detective Pembleton and Captain Holt, respectively. Braugher was nominated at the Golden Globe Awards and Emmy Awards for playing Dr. Ben Gideon in Gideon's Crossing, too.

Films featuring Braugher

Though television brought him international fame, Braugher had an established career in the film industry as well. He was seen in films such as Primal Fear, City of Angels, Salt, Duets, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, and others. The actor most recently starred in Maria Schrader's She Said, a 2022 film with Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan in the leading roles.