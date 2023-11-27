Parambrata Chatterjee to tie knot with Piya Chakraborty today: Report

By Aikantik Bag 02:26 pm Nov 27, 202302:26 pm

Parambrata Chatterjee to get married to Piya Chakraborty

As the wedding season has started, Tinseltown is all decked up for big fat weddings. Tollywood's most eligible bachelor Parambrata Chatterjee has been ruling the screens and hearts of his fans for decades. Reports are rife that he is set to tie the knot with rumored girlfriend-social worker Piya Chakraborty on Monday. None of them have confirmed the same yet.

More about the wedding festivities

Reportedly, the duo has been together for over two years now and as per Calcutta Times, the wedding will be attended by their family and close friends. Both Chatterjee and Chakraborty have planned to keep it private. As per reports, Chatterjee got his wedding attire (dhoti-panjabi) designed way before Durga Puja and they are set to get married in the traditional Bengali way.

Who is Piya Chakraborty?

Chakraborty was earlier married to musician Anupam Roy and the duo got divorced in 2021 after being married for six years. Earlier, in many interviews, Chatterjee referred to Chakraborty as a friend. Chakraborty is a mental health activist, social worker, and singer. Chatterjee, meanwhile, was last seen in PI Meena. If the speculations are true, here's wishing the new couple a happy married life!