'Koffee With Karan' to greet Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao next: Report

Entertainment

By Tanvi Gupta 02:23 pm Nov 27, 202302:23 pm

Buzz: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao to appear together on 'KWK' S08

Koffee With Karan Season 8 is undeniably brewing intriguing conversations with unconventional Bollywood pairs. In a delightful twist, Aamir Khan and his former spouse-producer Kiran Rao are reportedly gearing up for a joint appearance on the popular talk show hosted by Karan Johar. This will mark their second time on the show together after their 2013 appearance. India Today reported that they recently filmed the episode at YRF studios.

Why does this story matter?

During their appearance in Season 4, Khan and Rao offered a rare insight into their private life, sharing romantic moments. Known for keeping their personal life away from the spotlight, the couple's chemistry on the show surprised many. However, in 2021, after nearly 16 years of marriage, the couple announced their divorce. Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta. They mutually divorced in 2002.

This will mark Khan's fourth appearance on 'KWK'

This upcoming episode will be Khan's fifth time on KWK. In the past, he has shared the couch with Kareena Kapoor Khan and the Dangal stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Khan also appeared solo in Season 6. The report added, "It was quite a fun shoot. Johar, Khan, and Rao had a lot of fun, the actor was in his best element."

When Khan affirmed eternal family bond with Rao despite divorce

During his appearance in Season 7 last year, Khan openly discussed his relationship with his ex-wives, expressing deep respect for both. He stated, "I have the highest regard and respect for both of them. Hum log hamesha parivar hi rahenge (We will always be a family)." Khan and Rao continue to co-parent their son Azad Rao Khan. Additionally, Khan has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan from his first marriage.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji-Kajol set to grace the couch this week

Following the dynamic episode with Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, the upcoming guests on KWK are the lively sister duo, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. In a recently released promo, the trio shared nostalgic moments from their younger days, with Mukerji jokingly accusing Johar of "snatching food" and "hitting her," while Kajol seemed to have forgotten Mukerji's special appearance in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The episode will premiere on Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

Checked out the recent teaser yet?