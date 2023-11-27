'Bigg Boss 17': Ankita Lokhande-Neil Bhatt engage in verbal clash

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Bigg Boss 17': Ankita Lokhande-Neil Bhatt engage in verbal clash

By Aikantik Bag 01:54 pm Nov 27, 202301:54 pm

'Bigg Boss 17' is currently running on Colors TV

Bigg Boss﻿ is one of the most-watched reality shows in India and the 17th season has been in the buzz for its drama and antics. The new promo released by Colors TV shows that contestants Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt will get into a fight over the nomination task. The tension began when Bhatt nominated Lokhande for eviction, which was a response to her husband, Vicky Jain, nominating Bhatt earlier.

2/3

'Bigg Boss' to beat everyone's Monday blues

Lokhande accused Bhatt of playing it safe and labeled him a "freak." The argument escalated as Bhatt imitated Lokhande, the Pavitra Rishta actor, making her laugh. As the spat continued, Bhatt sat close to Lokhande, which made her taunt him, "Go back as you have a mouth odor." With the fiery verbal clash, it seems like Monday will be an explosive day in the Bigg Boss house.

3/3

Twitter Post