'Manush' trailer: Jeet questions your conscience in redemption crime drama

By Aikantik Bag 02:33 pm Nov 10, 202302:33 pm

'Manush' trailer is out now

Superstar Jeet is on a roll! After the bumper success of Chengiz, the actor is set to release his next pan-India actioner titled Manush. The anticipation has been huge ever since the makers dropped the teaser. It projects Jeet in a massy angry avatar and questions one's conscience. The film is slated to release nationwide on November 24.

Cast and release details

The trailer is a nicely crafted package showing various shades of Jeet's character. From an angry young man to a family man to an obedient officer, Manush trailer encapsulates it all. The cast includes Susmita Chatterjee, Jeetu Kamal, and Saurav Chakrabarti. The cast is also headlined by Bangladeshi actor Bidya Sinha Saha Mim. The Sanjoy Sommadar directorial will release in both Hindi and Bengali.

