In a thrilling development for movie and music enthusiasts, it has been officially revealed that actor Dhanush will play the role of the iconic composer Ilaiyaraaja in the latter's upcoming biopic. The film, a joint venture between Connekkt Media and Mercuri Group, is scheduled to begin filming in October 2024 and it'll be released in theaters by mid-2025. Ilaiyaraaja's impact on South Indian film music has been monumental, with numerous films feeling incomplete without his musical touch.

On another note, Connekkt Media and Mercuri Group have struck a multiple-film deal and promise to bring stellar content to Tamil cinema. Dhanush is an adept actor and he is currently gearing up for the release of Arun Matheswaran's Captain Miller. Moreover, he is also slated to direct his 50th film titled D50.

