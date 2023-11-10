'Salaar': Udhayanidhi Stalin's production house to distribute in Tamil Nadu

By Aikantik Bag 02:08 pm Nov 10, 202302:08 pm

'Salaar' is slated to release on December 22

With every passing day, the excitement for Salaar is growing by folds. The makers are leaving no stone unturned for the upcoming Prabhas starrer and they are aiming to dominate the pan-India market. Hombale Films has now revealed that Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies is set to distribute the upcoming actioner in Tamil Nadu. The banner has distributed several pan-India films.

Release date and cast of the film

The upcoming Prashanth Neel directorial is set to break records of KGF as it belongs to the same universe. The movie is slated for a December 22 release and is locking horns with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. The cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, and Tinnu Anand, among others. Reportedly, the film's trailer will be unveiled on December 1, 2023.

