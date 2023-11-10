aespa is all about 'Drama' in new MV; album released

'Drama' mini album is out now

K-pop sensation aespa has released its fourth mini-album titled Drama. The girl group also dropped the music video for the title track. The video takes the group back to Kwangya, a virtual realm first seen in their debut single Black Mamba. With captivating action and polished dance sequences, the song's lyrics are catchy and captivating. The track list includes fresh tunes like Trick or Trick, Don't Blink, Hot Air Balloon, and You.

Double 'Drama' for aespa in 2023

Drama exudes the typical hip-hop dance number vibe. The tune is infused with a peppy drum source and balanced synth bass. The song also features rough rapping. Drama is aespa's second offering in 2023, following their third mini-album MY WORLD and its lead track Spicy in May.

