'Rangeen': Viineet Kumar's Prime Video series releases on July 25

The upcoming comedy-drama series Rangeen, starring Viineet Kumar Siingh and Rajshri Deshpande, will premiere on Prime Video on July 25. The show also features Taaruk Raina and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles. Rangeen is a comedy-drama and an exploration of love, loyalty, and self-discovery. It follows the story of Adarsh (Singh), a simple man whose life is turned upside down after discovering his wife Naina's betrayal.

Director's vision 'Rangeen challenges social norms while staying anchored to emotional truth' Directors Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua said, "From the very beginning, Rangeen was envisioned as a story that challenges social norms while staying anchored to emotional truth." "It delves into vulnerability, identity, and desire with a voice that is both bold and deeply empathetic." Produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, the series is created and written by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi.

Producer's statement 'As a producer, I look for stories that are unique' Producer Khan said, "With Rangeen, we set out to tell a story that explores the gray areas of human connection—messy, flawed, and deeply real." "It's a narrative that blends sharp wit with emotional honesty, challenging conventions while remaining deeply engaging. We are excited to share Rangeen with audiences across the world—a series that's as thought-provoking as it is entertaining."