Keerthy Suresh's 'Uppu Kappurambu' locks release date on Prime Video
What's the story
The upcoming Telugu film Uppu Kappurambu will make its worldwide debut on Prime Video on July 4, the streamer revealed on Monday.
The film is a coming-of-age satire set in the 1990s and revolves around the fictional town of Chitti Jayapuram in South India.
It has been written by Vasanth Maringanti and directed by Ani I.V. Sasi.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the announcement here
Get ready for this heartwarming ride with the citizens of Chitti Jayapuram 🌴🫰#UppuKappuRambuOnPrime, New Movie, July 4 pic.twitter.com/kzV6ssNucY— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 16, 2025
Film's theme
The film tackles burial infrastructure in Chitti Jayapuram
The film stars Keerthy Suresh, Suhas, Babu Mohan, Shatru, and Talluri Rameshwari.
It will be available in Telugu with dubbed versions in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
The story tackles the growing strain on burial infrastructure in Chitti Jayapuram while offering a lighter take on this societal issue, filled with comedy.
Global reach
To be available in 240+ countries and territories
Uppu Kappurambu will be released exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide from July 4.
Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said they are "dedicated to expanding our storytelling repertoire and promoting new, grounded, and culturally diverse stories that appeal to a diverse range of viewers."
Director's perspective
A sincere attempt to blend comedy with meaningful commentary
Director Sasi said, "Uppu Kappurambu draws from a world I've long wanted to bring to screen."
"Set against the quirky and chaotic backdrop of rural life in the '90s, it uses satire and humor to explore how ordinary people navigate extraordinary situations with limited means but an unbreakable spirit."
He added that the film is a sincere attempt to blend comedy with meaningful commentary.