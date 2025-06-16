What's the story

The upcoming Telugu film Uppu Kappurambu will make its worldwide debut on Prime Video on July 4, the streamer revealed on Monday.

The film is a coming-of-age satire set in the 1990s and revolves around the fictional town of Chitti Jayapuram in South India.

It has been written by Vasanth Maringanti and directed by Ani I.V. Sasi.