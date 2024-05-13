Next Article

What's the story Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is teaming up with acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan for a new horror comedy, sparking excitement among fans. The confirmation of this project has ignited speculation about the female lead, with Alia Bhatt's name being floated around. If Bhatt accepts the role, it would mark her first collaboration with Kumar. Nonetheless, recent reports suggest that other actors are also vying for the coveted role.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The long-awaited project of Kumar and Priyadarshan marks their collaboration after a hiatus of 14 years since their last venture, Khatta Meetha (2010). This time, they're embarking on a new journey with a horror comedy, distinct from their previous work in the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Per reports, the forthcoming project ventures into the realm of horror fantasy comedy, set against the backdrop of black magic.

Other actors in race

'Makers have approached Alia, Keerthy Suresh, and Kiara Advani'

Per the Mid-Day report, Priyadarshan's film entails a substantial character arc for the female lead, prompting the director to seek a proficient actor who can stand her ground opposite Kumar. "The makers have approached Alia, Keerthy Suresh, and Kiara Advani. Talks are underway, and one will be finalized based on their response to the script, availability of dates, and remuneration." "If Alia gives her nod, it will mark her first collaboration with Akshay in her 12-year career," a source disclosed.

Filming

When will the production of this film begin?

Further, the report suggested that Kumar's upcoming project is slated to commence filming in December. The initial schedule is set to kick off in London on December 8, with subsequent shoots planned in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. There's a buzz suggesting that this horror fantasy comedy is being crafted on a grand scale. "It will be a start-to-finish shoot that will end in February 2025," the source elaborated.

Filmography

Kumar's previous and upcoming collaborations

Currently, Kumar is engrossed in filming Jolly LLB 3, where he will be sharing the screen with Arshad Warsi and Huma Qureshi. The third installment of this franchise promises an intriguing clash between Kumar and Warsi's Jollys, with Saurabh Shukla reprising his role as a judge. Meanwhile, other projects lined up for Kumar include Sarfira with Radhika Madan, Sky Force with Veer Pahariya, and Welcome to the Jungle. Kumar was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.