Watch video: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Holi celebration takes hilarious turn

By Aikantik Bag 11:47 am Mar 25, 202411:47 am

What's the story Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are gearing up for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The action stars are keeping no stone unturned to promote the upcoming actioner. The duo took to social media and posted a hilarious snippet from their Holi celebrations. The video, featuring an unexpected twist, had viewers chuckling and showcased the lively rapport between the two actors.

Kumar-Shroff's enigmatic chemistry steals the show

The video opens with Kumar approaching Shroff, concealing an unknown object behind his back. Meanwhile, Shroff is seen outside a building holding a bucket filled with red water. In a comedic turn of events, Kumar unveils a coconut he was hiding and readies to throw it at Shroff. However, the Baaghi 3 actor ends up splashing himself with the water from the bucket while wishing Khiladi Kumar a Happy Holi.

