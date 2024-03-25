Next Article

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire': India release date, cast, and box office

By Aikantik Bag 11:30 am Mar 25, 2024

What's the story The Ghostbusters saga continues with its latest installment, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which premiered in the US market on March 22. Directed by the talented Gil Kenan, the film offers a unique blend of comedy, action, and supernatural excitement. The ensemble cast features renowned actors such as Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Patton Oswalt, Logan Kim, and Celeste O'Connor. Reportedly, the film is set for Indian release on April 19. Let's dive deep into the world of Ghostbusters!

Why does this story matter?

Cinematic universes and franchises have become staples across industries. These franchises give a loyal viewership base and a sure-shot box office collection. Ghostbusters is a four-decade-old franchise and there has been work across formats making it lucrative for producers. The new installment arrived three years after Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Opening weekend's box office status

Despite mixed critical reception, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire had a prosperous opening weekend, earning $45.2M in the US and Canadian markets. This strong beginning pushed the entire Ghostbusters franchise beyond the $1B earnings milestone. On an international scale, the film collected an additional $16.4M from over 7,500 screens in 25 markets, resulting in a robust global debut of $61.6M.

Promotional collaborations enhanced 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' exposure

Alongside its cinematic release, an $80M worldwide promotional partner campaign was initiated for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. This included partnerships with Liberty Mutual Insurance, Mercedes-Benz, and Chester Cheetah for a special edition Cheetos flavor. Ghostbuster Ray Stantz also lent his voice to custom navigation in Waze. The consumer product range showcased Ghostbusters-themed merchandise from notable brands such as Hasbro, Timberland, Wuxly, Dark Horse Comics, Funko, and Hot Topic.

OTT release, running time, and rating details out

The storyline revolves around a malevolent entity threatening the supernatural world and the Ghostbusters' mission to protect their domain. The film has a duration of one hour and 55 minutes and is rated PG-13. Following its theatrical run, it is expected to be available on Netflix by July 2024 due to a contract with Sony Pictures. Reportedly, it might also stream on Hulu or Disney for viewers in Europe, Asia, and the Pacific regions.

'Ghostbusters' franchise in a nutshell

Ghostbusters is one of the most revered supernatural franchises in Hollywood. The recently released movie marks its fifth installment on celluloid. The first installment was released in 1984. The franchise also has animated films, video games, and TV series. Over the years, the fandom has kept growing. The franchise was originally created by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. It is owned by Columbia Pictures and Ghost Corps.