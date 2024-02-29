Next Article

'Queen of Tears,' 'Chicken Nugget': K-drama/film watchlist for March

What's the story K-drama aficionados, March is finally here! Last month, releases like Netflix's A Killer Paradox and the hilariously chaotic Wedding Impossible ruled the charts. Now, prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions with upcoming gems like Queen of Tears and Chicken Nugget. Check out this specially curated OTT guide for K-dramas/films to make March the most memorable drama-fest yet!

'Wonderful World'

March will open its curtains with the gripping MBC series—Wonderful World. This riveting tale revolves around a determined mother seeking justice after the legal system falls short in the aftermath of her son's death. Starring powerhouses Kim Nam-joo, Cha Eun-woo, Kim Kang-woo, and Im Se-mi, the show promises a rollercoaster of emotions and suspense. It'll be available to stream on March 1 on Disney+.

'My Name is Loh Kiwan'

If you're looking for a blend of thrills and emotions, circle March 1 on your calendar for the premiere of My Name is Loh Kiwan, a Netflix film. Song Joong-ki plays a North Korean defector on a quest for refugee status in Belgium. Collaborating with Choi Sung-eun's Marie, a Belgian native grappling with her challenges, they forge a remarkable connection amidst life's daunting trials.

'Queen of Tears'

Kim Soo-hyun from It's Okay to Not Be Okay is set to grace our screens again in the highly-anticipated K-drama Queen of Tears—premiering on Netflix on March 9. Penned by Park Ji-eun, the series follows the romantic odyssey of Hong Hae-in (Kim) and Baek Hyun-woo (Soo-hyun) as they navigate a marital crisis. Notably, Kim Hee-won (Vincenzo) and Jang Young-woo (Entourage) have directed the series.

'Chicken Nugget'

Ready for a feathered frenzy of laughter? Look no further than Chicken Nugget! Helmed by Lee Byeong-heon, this quirky drama unfolds as a woman mysteriously transforms into a chicken nugget after entering a machine. Now, her father and his intern—played by Ryu Seung-ryong and Ahn Jae-hong—embark on a hilarious mission to bring her back. Stream this out-of-this-world comedy on Netflix from March 15.

'Doctor Slump'

K-dramas have a stellar track record of delivering top-notch medical dramas, including hits like Hospital Playlist and Good Doctor. Joining this illustrious list is Doctor Slump, which premiered on January 27. This romantic comedy chronicles the hate-turned-love journey of Nam Ha-neul (Park Shin-hye) and Yeo Jeong-woo (Park Hyung-sik). After the first 10 episodes, the second half (Episode 10-16) will stream from March 2.