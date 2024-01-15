Park Min-young denies receiving 250M KRW from ex-boyfriend: Controversy explained

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Park Min-young denies receiving 250M KRW from ex-boyfriend: Controversy explained

By Tanvi Gupta 11:26 am Jan 15, 202411:26 am

Financial controversy surrounding South Korean actor Park Min-young

South Korean actor Park Min-young is currently facing allegations of receiving illegal funds from ex-boyfriend and businessman Kang Jong-hyun. On Monday, Dispatch—a Korean media outlet—reported that Park was given 250M Korean Won (KRW) from Kang, who allegedly took the money as a loan from a subsidiary company. These funds were reportedly deposited into the actor's personal account and listed as "living expenses." Park, however, has denied any wrongdoing. Here's what happened.

2/5

What did the 'Dispatch' report reveal about the case?

Last year, Dispatch outlined fraud allegations against Kang—chairman of a major digital trading platform in South Korea. Park's agency asserted the end of her relationship with Kang and denied financial benefits; yet, the new report has alleged a 250M KRW transfer during their association. The money moved through a three-step process from Kang's company to the actor's personal account. Additionally, Park's sister resigned from a directorial role in a company affiliated with Kang at that time.

3/5

Park didn't participate in any illegal activities: Official statement

In response to the allegations, Park's agency, Hook Entertainment, issued a statement: "Actor Park was investigated as a reference person by the prosecution in February 2023, in connection with Kang using her account in another name. It was clearly stated that Park did not participate in any illegal activities or gain any illegal benefits." In 2022, the duo was rumored to be in a romantic relationship.

4/5

'She has been misunderstood for over a year'

Hook Entertainment further explained the financial relationship between Park and Kang, saying, "The 250M KRW mentioned in the article was used by Kang's account, not as Park's living expenses." The agency added that she has been misunderstood for over a year due to false information and has accepted criticism while focusing on her acting career. "She believes that showing good acting through good works is her role and duty as an actor," the agency stated.

5/5

Kang was previously involved in this controversy

Meanwhile, Kang was previously involved in scandal as the suspected real owner of the cryptocurrency exchange firm, Bithumb. The ex-couple acknowledged their relationship but soon announced their separation. The actor returned to the small screen on January 1, 2024, in tvN's new K-drama Marry My Husband. Park is known for starring in several romantic workplace dramas, including Her Private Life, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, and Forecasting Love And Weather.