Is (G)I-DLE's Minnie alright now? Agency issues statement

By Aikantik Bag 05:21 pm Dec 13, 202305:21 pm

Minnie exited Jungle Ball Tour performance early due to health reasons

(G)I-DLE is one of the most followed K-pop artists globally and ever since Minnie exited the recently concluded Jingle Ball Concert in Philadelphia, fans are worried and curious. Now, the group's agency Cube Entertainment has shared a statement regarding the same and thrown some light on the artist's health. The tour also showcased NCT DREAM and P1Harmony, with (G)I-DLE performing in six cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia.

'Minnie showed great resolve to be together until the end'

Cube Entertainment stated, "On December 12, Minnie left the stage due to sudden difficulties [with her health] condition during the performance of Jingle Ball 2023 in Philadelphia." "Minnie showed great resolve to be together until the end with fans who waited [for the concert], but we took immediate action so that she could stabilize for the sake of our artist's health."

Minnie's current health status

Speaking about Minnie's health, the agency stated that she is "stabilizing according to the guidance of medical personnel." The agency expressed gratitude for fans' understanding and assured them that they "will make every effort to recover the artist's health and condition." Although no specific details about Minnie's health issue were revealed, fans and well-wishers are hoping for a quick recovery.