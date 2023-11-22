K-pop: Potential lineup of Pledis Entertainment's next boy group revealed

Nov 22, 2023

Leaked pictures reveal Pledis Entertainment's mysterious new boy group!

Pledis Entertainment—the force behind K-pop sensation SEVENTEEN—is set to unveil a new boy group in January 2024. This marks the company's first boy group launch in nearly a decade. With rumors suggesting a five to six-member lineup from diverse backgrounds, excitement is escalating. On Tuesday, a post about the yet-to-be-named group went viral online. As anticipation grows, let's delve into the potential lineup of the group.

Why does this story matter?

Pledis Entertainment's upcoming boy group debut is a significant milestone for the agency, marking over nine years since their last group introduction. In contrast to SEVENTEEN's expansive 13-member lineup, the new group is set to debut with a more compact formation. Notably, the agency has confirmed the inclusion of international members, strategically aiming to broaden the group's appeal on a global scale.

Leaked photos sparked speculation about six-member lineup

The viral post showcased alleged photos of members filming their debut music video in Belgium. The leaked images suggest a lineup of six members, aged between 16 and 20. One purported member is speculated to be Chinese trainee Hanzhen, who reportedly joined Pledis Entertainment last year and is currently a student at Hanlim Multi Art School in Seoul, South Korea.

Former Trainee A among speculated members

In addition to Hanzhen, another potential member is Han Ji-hoon. He is a former Trainee A member, previously affiliated with YG Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, and BigHit Music. Meanwhile, fans also discovered that the agency filed a trademark application for the name VORTEXMIRACLE, fueling speculation about the group's potential moniker. As of now, Pledis Entertainment has not officially confirmed any details regarding the lineup or group name.

Quick look at Pledis Entertainment's history and impact

Founded in 2007 by Han Sung-soo, Pledis Entertainment boasts a roster of talented artists such as Nana, Hwang Min-hyun, Baekho, SEVENTEEN, and fromis_9. The agency is a subsidiary of HYBE, which manages renowned artists like BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT). In 2020, HYBE acquired a majority stake in Pledis, allowing it to operate independently alongside its artists.