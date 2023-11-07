SEVENTEEN's agency to debut new boy group in 2024

By Aikantik Bag Nov 07, 2023

Pledis to launch new group in 2024

Pledis Entertainment is gearing up to introduce a brand new boy group in January 2024, their first since the phenomenal SEVENTEEN nearly a decade ago. The announcement, made by music industry insiders recently had sparked immense excitement among K-pop fans across the globe. Now, a source from Pledis Entertainment has confirmed the same.

Pledis Entertainment promised more information soon

The source from the agency stated, "It is true that we are gearing up for the debut of a new PLEDIS boy group in the first quarter of 2024. Additional details regarding their debut are yet to be determined." "We will provide further information later and we ask for your continued interest."

More about the upcoming K-pop group

In contrast to SEVENTEEN's extensive roster, the upcoming boy group will showcase a smaller formation, with plans to debut as a five-six members ensemble. Interestingly, Pledis Entertainment has also verified the presence of international members within the group's lineup. This deliberate blend is aimed at establishing a distinctive synergy and expanding the group's allure to a wider global audience. With SEVENTEEN's accomplishments still resonating among K-pop aficionados, expectations are high.