NCT Taeil to focus on speedy recovery

SM Entertainment recently shared an update on NCT's Taeil, who experienced a motorcycle accident in mid-August. The statement revealed that Taeil had undergone successful surgery and is now focusing on treatment and recovery. The K-pop star is eager to reconnect with his fans but needs "adequate treatment and stability" before making a full recovery.

Taeil to miss NCT 127's upcoming tour dates

Unfortunately, Taeil will not be able to join NCT 127 for the November dates of their Neo City - The Unity tour due to his ongoing recovery. SM Entertainment thanked fans for their concern and reassured them that they are doing everything possible to help Taeil regain his health.

From where it started

In August, the singer fractured his thigh in the accident while heading home after finishing his daily schedule. Following the accident, Taeil went to a hospital for a thorough examination and treatment. Doctors recommended surgery for his fractured thigh. Since then, the K-pop idol has been concentrating on his recovery. His absence from the upcoming tour dates is essential for his complete recovery and eventual return to the stage.