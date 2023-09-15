How to check your smartphone's radiation level and safe limit

Phones with SAR value below 1.6W/kg are considered safe

The Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) value is a crucial measure of the radio frequency exposure your body can absorb from your mobile device. Ensuring your phone's SAR value is within prescribed limits is vital for your health and safety. While we discuss this, remember that Apple is being scrutinized by European nations due to the same concerns. Here are various methods to check your handset's SAR value and help you stay informed about your device's radiation levels.

Quick SAR value check using your phone's dialer

One of the easiest ways to check your Android or iOS device's SAR value is by using its dialer. To do this, open the Phone app and enter the USSD code for SAR value. For Android users, dial *#07#, while iPhone users should dial *#07# and tap on RF Exposure. A new window will appear, displaying your device's radiation levels. This method is quick and reliable, providing instant access to crucial information about your phone's radio frequency exposure.

Alternative ways to verify your device's SAR value

There are other methods for determining the SAR value of your smartphone. These include the manufacturer's website, checking your phone's box, referring to the user manual, visiting the FCC website, exploring your device's settings, or conducting a Google search. Each method provides relevant information regarding your device's radio frequency exposure values, but it is essential to verify the results with at least one official source for accuracy.

What SAR value is regarded as safe?

These days, smartphones are a big part of our daily lives. From streaming apps for entertainment to always-on notifications while working, the close proximity to your device could impact your health. So, it's better to be cautious and make sure your current mobile device's SAR value is within the permitted range. Federal Communications Commission (FCC)'s prescribed limit for safe exposure is set at the SAR level of 1.6W/kg. The same measurement is followed in India.

