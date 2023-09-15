Apple to update iPhone 12 software to address radiation concerns

Technology

Apple to update iPhone 12 software to address radiation concerns

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 15, 2023 | 03:52 pm 2 min read

Apple sold over 50 million iPhones in Europe last year

Apple has announced a software upgrade for iPhone 12 users in France, to address concerns raised by French regulators over breaches of radiation exposure limits. The update aims to comply with the protocol used by the ANFR (French regulator) and could potentially end the suspension of iPhone 12 sales in the country. The suspension applies to all iPhone 12 models, including the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

France has suspended iPhone 12 sales

ANFR ordered the suspension of iPhone 12 sales after finding that some models emitted more radio waves than permitted, leading to potential health risks. The watchdog said the iPhone's SAR was 5.74W/kg, which is above the limit. To note, the company has been selling the handset there since 2020. The French government has welcomed Apple's decision to issue a software update to resolve the issue.

Apple has disputed ANFR's radiation findings

Apple has disputed the French radiation findings, stating that the iPhone 12 was certified by several international bodies as compliant with global standards. It also provided ANFR with lab results regarding the same from the company itself. The Cupertino tech giant maintains that the phone is safe and not a safety concern. However, all of this failed to persuade the French authorities.

European countries also reacted to the radiation row

In response to France's suspension of iPhone 12 sales, Belgium announced it would review potential health risks linked to Apple's iPhone 12. Germany said it would wait to see how the situation in France developed. Notably, Apple's revenues totaled about $95 billion in the Old Continent last year, making the region its second largest behind the Americas. According to Reuters, the firm sold over 50 million iPhones in Europe last year.

Share this timeline