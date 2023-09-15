WhatsApp releases automatic security code verification feature: How it works

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 15, 2023 | 02:44 pm 2 min read

The feature aims to make the verification process simpler and more convenient for users

WhatsApp has released a new beta update (version 2.23.19.15), which brings a revamped automatic security code verification feature, per WABetaInfo. The latest update aims to simplify the verification process and enhance the overall security and privacy of conversations for a broader range of users. Do note, the app is currently testing the feature on the beta channel as of now.

Streamlining encryption verification for users

Back in April, WhatsApp announced three new security features, namely account protect, device verification, and automatic security codes. In simple terms, the automatic security codes feature lets you verify if your chats and calls with a particular user are end-to-end encrypted using a unique 60-digit security code or a QR code. The feature is accessible under the 'Encryption' tab under a contact's info.

The feature has now been made more convenient

In the latest, WhatsApp has reportedly "revamped" the automatic security code verification feature, making it more convenient. This feature now checks if users are using a secure connection and attempts to automatically verify if messages are end-to-end encrypted "without requiring user intervention," reports WABetaInfo. This verification is based on a process called "Key Transparency." However, WhatsApp still offers manual verification for cases where automatic verification does not function or is unavailable.

The feature is currently accessible to certain beta users

The improved automatic security code verification feature is currently available to a limited number of beta testers who install the latest Android beta update (version 2.23.19.15) from the Google Play Store. Those running on the beta app version 2.23.19.14 and 2.23.19.13 may also be able to access the feature. A wider rollout on the beta channel is expected in the coming weeks.

