iPhone 12 radiation issue: Apple staff told to keep quiet

Written by Akash Pandey September 15, 2023 | 09:32 am 2 min read

Apple is under scrutiny from European countries over concerns about iPhone 12's radiation levels. The French regulator has warned Apple to release a software update within two weeks to reduce emissions or face a potential ban on sales. Belgium has announced plans to review the device's potential health risks. While more European countries continue to monitor the situation, Apple has instructed its tech support team not to provide any information about radiation risks when asked by consumers, according to Bloomberg.

Apple's instructions for its tech team

Apple's directive comes amid growing concerns from France, Belgium, and other European countries. As per the report, employees have been told to say they have nothing to share about the radiation issue and to reinforce that phones cannot be returned or replaced two weeks after purchase. "Customers asking if the phone is safe should be told that all Apple products go through rigorous testing to ensure that they're safe," according to the instructions given by Apple to its tech staff.

The radiation controversy gains momentum

The controversy surrounding the iPhone 12's radiation levels has gained significant attention, with France urging Apple to halt sales and recall the device. Consumer rights groups in Germany and Spain have also expressed concerns, while Belgium's regulator is reviewing the risks associated with the handset. While Apple insists the iPhone 12 has undergone rigorous safety tests and is completely safe for usage, regulators in some countries remain unconvinced.

Apple has already discontinued iPhone 12

As concerns over the iPhone 12's radiation levels persist, it appears the controversy is far from over. With France and other European countries expressing doubts about the device's safety, Apple may face challenges in maintaining consumer confidence. The company will need to address the concerns effectively to ensure the continued success of the iPhone 12 in the global market. Interestingly, the brand has discontinued the iPhone 12, following the introduction of the iPhone 15 series, and no longer sells it.

