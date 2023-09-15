How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for September 15

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 15, 2023 | 09:16 am 2 min read

The redeem codes are generated on a daily basis (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game that was released in September 2021. It is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire. The game allows players to unlock several free rewards, like weapons, loot crates, and protective gear, by redeeming alphanumeric codes. The redeemable codes are generated on a daily basis. However, they are time-sensitive and are valid only for 12-18 hours after they are released.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

To redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players must visit the game's official rewards redemption website and log in using their Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID. Next, they are required to enter the codes into the text box and click 'Confirm.' Players will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section in case of a successful redemption.

Here's the list of codes for today

FF7M-J31C-XKRG, FFPO-8BS5-JW2D, PJNF-5CQB-AJLK, F7AC-2YXE-6RF2. FHLO-YFDH-E34G, XGW4-FNK7-ATON, FEIC-JGW9-NKYT, KEYV-GQC3-CT8Q. FVRT-NJ45-IT8U, F4BH-K6LY-OU9I, F767-T1BE-456Y, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3. BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3. FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ. MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, HNC9-5435-FAGJ. 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG.

