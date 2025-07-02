'Immediate justice should be served': Quad leaders condemn Pahalgam attack 

The foreign ministers of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad)—the United States, India, Japan, and Australia—have jointly condemned a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir . The April 22 incident left 26 people dead, including 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. The Quad leaders called for the immediate prosecution of those responsible for this "reprehensible act." "The Quad unequivocally condemns all acts of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms....including cross-border terrorism, and renews our commitment to counterterrorism cooperation," it said.

Condolences expressed Joint statement The Quad leaders also extended their condolences to the victims' families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. They said in a joint statement, "We call for the perpetrators, organizers, and financiers of this reprehensible act to be brought to justice without any delay." The statement also urged all United Nations member states to cooperate with relevant authorities under international law and relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs).

Attack details Details of the attack The attack took place in Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist destination often referred to as "Mini Switzerland" for its lush greenery and rolling hills. Eyewitnesses reported panic among tourists as the gunfire erupted, leaving them with no place to hide. The attackers had links with Pakistan-based groups, prompting India to take strong diplomatic measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty.

Counterterrorism response Operation Sindoor In response to the Pahalgam attack, India launched "Operation Sindoor" on May 7-8. The operation targeted terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, escalating tensions between the two countries. However, four days later, both nations agreed to cease all military action on land, air, and sea following a call between the director generals of military operations of both countries.