Intelligence Bureau chief's tenure extended for 2nd time
What's the story
Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Tapan Kumar Deka has been granted a one-year extension, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet announced on Tuesday.
The extension, which is the second time, will last until June 2026 or until further orders.
Deka, a counter-terrorism expert and 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, was first appointed as IB chief in June 2022 for two years.
Career highlights
Deka's expertise and past roles in intelligence
Deka is known for his expertise in dealing with terrorism and radicalization cases, especially those linked to Pakistan.
He was earlier the head of IB's operations wing for over two decades before being appointed as the chief.
His experience includes leading counter-operations during high-profile terror attacks such as the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008 and operations against the Indian Mujahideen.
National security
Deka's role in counter-terrorism and public interest
The extension of Deka's tenure is seen as an important step in the fight against terrorism, especially with recent incidents such as the Pahalgam terror attack.
The decision to extend his tenure is "in relaxation of the provisions of FR 56 (d) and Rule 16 (1A) of All India Services (Death cum Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958."
These rules permit extending services beyond superannuation age in the "public interest."