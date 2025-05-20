What's the story

Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Tapan Kumar Deka has been granted a one-year extension, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet announced on Tuesday.

The extension, which is the second time, will last until June 2026 or until further orders.

Deka, a counter-terrorism expert and 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, was first appointed as IB chief in June 2022 for two years.