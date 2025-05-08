What's the story

The Indian government has directed a temporary shutdown of 21 airports in North and Northwestern India a day after it launched 'Operation Sindoor,' a massive military campaign against terrorist networks in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Speaking to ANI, Sirivennela, ADCP-2, confirmed that all flights stand canceled and airports are closed until May 10, with the exception of Amritsar Airport, which is closed until further notice.