Airports, schools shut in border states; Punjab cancels officers' leaves
What's the story
The Indian government has directed a temporary shutdown of 21 airports in North and Northwestern India a day after it launched 'Operation Sindoor,' a massive military campaign against terrorist networks in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).
Speaking to ANI, Sirivennela, ADCP-2, confirmed that all flights stand canceled and airports are closed until May 10, with the exception of Amritsar Airport, which is closed until further notice.
School closures
Schools in Rajasthan's border districts closed
Along with airports, schools in border districts of Rajasthan have declared a holiday. The state shares a 1,037-km border with Pakistan.
The order applies to both government and private schools in Barmer, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar and Jaisalmer.
The border has been entirely sealed, and Border Security Force officers have been instructed to fire on sight if they notice any suspicious behavior.
Punjab
All leaves of Punjab Police canceled
In Punjab, which also borders Pakistan, all leaves of police officers and employees have been canceled with immediate effect, according to a statement from the Police Department.
The Punjab government also issued transfer and posting orders for one Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and 55 Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers, with immediate effect.
Furthermore, public gatherings have been restricted, and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has also cancelled all government programs.
Visuals from Amritsar airport
#WATCH | Punjab | Outside visuals from Amritsar airport.
As per Sirivennela, ADCP-2, " We received information that all flights need to be cancelled and the airport has to be shut. The whole airport is shut...until further orders..."
Flight suspensions
Air Force is on high alert
Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force remains on high alert. Flights from Jodhpur, Kishangarh, and Bikaner airports have been suspended until May 9 as fighter jets monitor the western sector.
Missile defense systems have been activated, according to reports.
Sukhoi-30 MKI planes are flying air patrols from Ganganagar to the Rann of Kutch. Schools in Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Jaisalmer, and Barmer districts have been closed, while ongoing exams have been postponed.
Readiness assessment
Nationwide mock drills conducted
Before launching Operation Sindoor, India held countrywide mock drills on Wednesday.
The mock drills sought to test locals' response capabilities to security challenges and took place across major metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gwalior, and Jaipur.
Implementing blackout protocols, early camouflage of critical installations, revising evacuation plans, and performing evacuation simulations were all part of the preparedness steps.