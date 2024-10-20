Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian airlines are grappling with a surge in hoax bomb threats, with over 20 flights targeted in a single day.

In response, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has held meetings with airline CEOs to discuss strict measures and standard operating procedures for handling such threats.

Amidst this crisis, the head of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been transferred to the Ministry of Coal.

The threats were directed at both domestic and international routes

Hoax call menace: Over 20 flights targeted in 1 day

By Chanshimla Varah 04:41 pm Oct 20, 202404:41 pm

What's the story Over 20 flights of major Indian airlines, including IndiGo, Vistara, Air India and Akasa Air, received bomb threats on Sunday. The threats were directed at both domestic and international routes. IndiGo confirmed that six of its flights were impacted by the threats, including routes from Jeddah to Mumbai and Kozhikode to Dammam. Vistara also reported security alerts for six of its flights including UK 25 from Delhi to Frankfurt and UK 106 from Singapore to Mumbai.

Security measures

Airlines activate emergency response to bomb threats

A Vistara spokesperson said "all relevant authorities were immediately notified," and security procedures are being followed. Akasa Air also reported security alerts for several of its flights, including QP 1102 from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. An Akasa Air representative confirmed their Emergency Response team was activated and standard procedures were initiated.

Threat escalation

Air India targeted, over 90 threats reported this week

Sources told PTI that at least six Air India flights were also targeted by the bomb threats. However, the airline is yet to issue a public comment on the matter. The incident comes a day after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) met with airline CEOs after multiple flights received at least 70 hoax bomb threats in the past week.

Countermeasures

Civil Aviation Security holds meeting, considers strict measures

It is learned that the CEOs were briefed about the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for tackling threats. They underlined the importance of keeping all stakeholders informed about the hazards and reaction procedures in place, according to IANS. In the wake of a surge in bomb threats to Indian carriers, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Vikram Dev Dutt, was transferred to the Ministry of Coal as Secretary on Sunday.