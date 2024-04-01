Next Article

The video of the incident has gone viral

Guwahati airport roof collapses partially due to heavy rain

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:53 am Apr 01, 202410:53 am

What's the story A sudden storm and heavy rainfall led to a partial ceiling collapse at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Sunday. The incident, which was captured on camera and widely circulated on social media, showed the airport premises flooded with rainwater. According to airport insiders, the collapse was caused by an overburdened drainage pipe and strong wind gusts.

Aftermath

No injuries reported, operations temporarily suspended

Despite the severity of the incident, no injuries were reported. However, it did lead to a temporary halt in operations and the diversion of six flights. Chief Airport Officer (CAO) Utpal Baruah stated, "I am personally overseeing the situation to ensure passengers do not face any inconvenience." He further explained that poor visibility due to the storm and heavy rain led to these operational changes.

Flight diversion

Flights rerouted, normal operations resume later

The rerouted flights were managed by IndiGo, Air India, and Air India Express and were redirected to Agartala and Kolkata. As weather conditions improved later in the day, normal operations resumed with flights landing at Guwahati airport once again. The storm also caused trees to fall, obstructing an access road to the airport which was promptly cleared by the airport staff.

Twitter Post

Watch: Video of the incident