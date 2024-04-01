Next Article

Arvind Kejriwal's custody ends today

Kejriwal to appear in court as ED custody ends today

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:27 am Apr 01, 202409:27 am

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is due in court on Monday as his Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody concludes. Despite being detained since March 21 over an alleged excise policy scam, Kejriwal has continued to govern from within the ED detention center. His initial detention period ended on March 28 and was subsequently extended by a local court until Monday.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In response to his arrest, Kejriwal has petitioned the Delhi High Court, asserting that the ED violated his fundamental rights. The court has issued a notice to the ED, requesting a response by Tuesday and scheduling the next hearing for Wednesday. Kejriwal has characterized his arrest as a "political conspiracy," sparking significant demonstrations from his party.

Kejriwal's wife

Sunita Kejriwal steps up amid husband's detention

Following her husband's arrest, Sunita Kejriwal has been actively communicating with supporters and relaying messages from Kejriwal in detention. In a recent address at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, she criticized the central government and shared six election promises from Kejriwal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. After visiting her husband in ED custody last week, she reported that his health was deteriorating due to unstable blood sugar levels.

Global response

International response to Kejriwal's arrest

International entities such as the United Nations, United States, and Germany have expressed their views on the Delhi CM's arrest, voicing hope that "all individuals' rights will be upheld," especially in view of the upcoming general elections. To recall, India previously summoned the US and German ambassadors to express its disapproval of their comments regarding Kejriwal's arrest. After India's move, the US reiterated its stance on the issue, however, Germany backtracked on its statement expressing "faith" in India's judiciary.

Scandal background

Kejriwal's arrest linked to alleged excise policy scam

Kejriwal is the third leader from the Aam Aadmi Party to be arrested in connection with the alleged excise policy scam, following his former deputy Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. The ED apprehended him after he failed to respond to nine summonses for questioning by the central agency. The ED has claimed that the now-scrapped excise policy resulted in substantial profits and illicit funds purportedly used for the AAP's election campaigns.