Saurabh Bharadwaj addressed a press conference on Friday

ED, CBI to arrest Arvind Kejriwal in 2-3 days: AAP

By Riya Baibhawi 04:22 pm Feb 23, 202404:22 pm

What's the story Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal might be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the coming two-three days. His statement came hours after the AAP and the Congress—both part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance—finalized discussions on seat-sharing for 2024 polls. Bhardwaj said, "We want to tell the Bharatiya Janata Party, arrest Arvind Kejriwal if you want...it will not stop the alliance."

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The remarks come amid the ED issuing a seventh summons to Kejriwal, asking him to appear before it on Monday for questioning on the now-scrapped excise policy. Several political parties have accused Narendra Modi's government of using federal agencies to target opposition leaders. Notably, a few months are left for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where the Congress-led INDIA bloc is looking to challenge the BJP.

AAP hits back

Trusted sources told us about Kejriwal's likely arrest: Bharadwaj

"Some trusted sources told us that not just the ED but the CBI too is taking steps to arrest...Kejriwal," Bharadwaj said in a press conference. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak accused the BJP of scrambling to revise its strategies in light of the potential AAP-Congress alliance. "The day you arrest Arvind Kejriwal, the whole country will see a tsunami. All...people will descend to the streets," said Pathak. Delhi Minister Atishi added, "We will not be cowed down by...threats."

Twitter Post

Watch: Bharadwaj's statement here

On Thursday

AAP and Congress agree on 4-3 seat-sharing formula

On Thursday, the AAP and the Congress confirmed that they have reached an agreement on seat-sharing for Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats, splitting the constituences four and three respectively. The BJP currently holds all seven seats in Delhi. In both the 2014 and 2019 general elections, the BJP won all of Delhi's parliamentary seats. The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi assembly, while the Congress does not have any Lok Sabha MPs or MLAs from Delhi at present.

Summons to Kejriwal

Delhi CM has received 7 summonses from ED

On Thursday, the Delhi CM received a seventh summons from the ED in connection to the Delhi liquor excise policy case. He last skipped the sixth summons on February 19, saying the probe agency "should wait for the court's judgment before issuing any fresh summons." The previous five summonses were issued by the probe agency on February 14, February 2, January 18, January 3, December 22, 2023, and November 2, 2023.

Background

What is the Delhi excise policy case

In November 2021, the Delhi government implemented the revamped liquor excise policy for 2021-22. However, it decided to scrap it less than a year later amid extensive corruption allegations. Central investigation agencies alleged that wholesaler profit margins were artificially boosted to 12% from 5%. It also claimed that the regulation promoted cartelization and benefited those ineligible for liquor licenses for economic gain. Meanwhile, the Kerjiwal-led Delhi administration denied the charges and said the strategy would have increased revenue.