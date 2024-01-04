Delhi LG asks CBI to probe AAP's Mohalla Clinic scam

By Riya Baibhawi 07:35 pm Jan 04, 2024

26 doctors have been suspended

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena, on Thursday, asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate corruption allegations in diagnostic tests done at Delhi's Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMC). Recent discoveries have unveiled a potential scam involving the clinics, where fraudulent lab tests on "ghost patients" were conducted. Additionally, doctors at these clinics have been accused of marking attendance through pre-recorded videos, while non-medical staff allegedly prescribed tests and medicines to patients.

Why does this story matter?

The LG's office reportedly said that the AAP's Mohalla Clinics ran fake radiology and pathology tests without any patients. The private labs involved in the alleged scam received payments for thousands of fake tests, with the scam amounting to hundreds of crores. In the latest development, the Delhi government is likely to remove the health secretary, NDTV reported. Notably, the design of Mohalla Clinics was to offer easily accessible primary healthcare to Delhi communities right at their doorstep.

Speculations of fraudulent clinics operating in AAP-ruled Punjab

The Delhi LG has reportedly recommended a CBI inquiry into the matter amid speculations over the same model being followed in AAP-ruled Punjab. Allegedly, fake or non-existent mobile numbers were used to mark the entry of patients. In response to these accusations, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj stated that they had received a complaint on September 20, following which the services of 26 medical staff were terminated with a warning of strict action.

Delhi health minister says 26 doctors expelled

Bharadwaj further explained the issue, saying that there were complaints about some doctors either entering late or leaving early. He explained that while the attendance system in Mohalla clinics was good, there were some mischievous doctors who found a way around it. A video was shot of the staff entering and exiting, and one had to blink his/her eyes into the camera to register attendance. However, 26 doctors—all expelled now—recorded a video and used it to fraudulently mark their attendance.

BJP spokesperson reminds Delhiites of past incident

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson RP Singh reminded Delhi residents of a 2021 incident in which three children reportedly died due to cough syrup prescribed at a mohalla clinic. "Fake Test, Fake Medicines & Deaths bcoz of wrong Prescriptions. #MohallaClinics run by Arvind Kejriwal's government," he wrote in a post. Last month, LG Saxena recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged supply of drugs that "failed quality standard tests" and had the "potential of endangering lives."