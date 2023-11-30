Delhi to phase out fuel-powered bike taxis by 2030

By Pradnesh Naik 12:42 pm Nov 30, 2023

Under the new policy, all cab aggregators in Delhi must obtain a license within three months from the notification date

The Delhi government has announced the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023. The goal of this scheme is to replace current bike taxis with electric two-wheeler taxis by 2030. This initiative is part of a larger effort to achieve net zero emissions through public transportation. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, "India has set a target to achieve net zero (emissions) by 2070. This scheme is an initiative by the capital city toward the same."

Licensing and electrification requirements for bike taxi operators

Under the new policy, all cab aggregators in Delhi must obtain a license within three months from the notification date. These licenses will be valid for five years and require annual fees unless it is an electric vehicle (EV). Additionally, vehicles less than two years old will receive a 50% rebate. Rai noted that this marks the first time cab aggregator guidelines include phase-wise electrification of bike taxi operators.

Public safety measures and surge pricing regulations

Besides promoting electrification, the new regulations aim to enhance public safety and convenience. The Delhi government plans to establish rules on surge pricing in response to consumer complaints. Rai stated, "There has been a long need for licensing and regulating the aggregators in Delhi for smoother operations for Delhiites." The decision to electrify bike taxis and cabs is viewed as a step toward reducing pollution from vehicles in the city, as Delhi experiences high pollution levels due to vehicular emissions.