Matter Aera's deliveries delayed in India until early 2024

By Pradnesh Naik 04:55 pm Nov 02, 202304:55 pm

Matter Aera rolls on 17-inch designer wheels

Matter Motor Works, an electric two-wheeler (E2W) start-up, has postponed the delivery of its first-ever EV, the Aera. Initially slated for September, the deliveries are now expected to begin between January and March 2024. Although the company has not provided a specific reason for the delay, it remains committed to delivering over 40,000 pre-ordered units. Its Gujarat facility currently has the capacity to produce 60,000 units per year, with plans to double production to 120,000 units as demand increases.

Only e-motorcycle in India to feature a manual gearbox

Matter Aera, designed and developed in-house, is the only electric motorcycle in India featuring a four-speed sequential manual transmission. It is equipped with a fixed 5kWh Lithium-ion battery pack (using either NMC or NCA chemistry cells) and is the first to feature a liquid-cooling system. The motorcycle boasts a maximum power output of 14hp and a claimed range of 125km on a single charge.

Price hike due to revised FAME-II subsidy structure

The Aera was launched at Rs. 1.44 lakh for the 5000 model and Rs. 1.54 lakh for the 5000+ variant. At first, these prices included a Rs. 60,000 incentive due to its 5kWh battery pack. However, after the government revised the FAME-II subsidy structure, Matter was forced to raise prices. The Aera now costs Rs. 1.74 lakh for the former and Rs. 1.84 lakh for the latter. Customers who pre-ordered will still receive the bike at its original launch price.

Matter plans to enter a more affordable motorcycle segment soon

The Aera includes a 1kW onboard charger, requiring less than five hours for a full charge. It is also compatible with DC fast charging, enabling a charging time of under two hours. Two more variants are anticipated to join the Aera 5000 and 5000+, potentially featuring a larger 6kWh battery. Matter also has plans to enter a more affordable motorcycle segment in the upcoming year. Once launched, the Aera will compete with electric motorcycles such as the Tork Kratos R.