MXMOTO MXV Eco goes official in India: Check top features

By Pradnesh Naik 09:04 pm Sep 30, 202309:04 pm

MXMOTO MXV Eco rides on designer alloy wheels

Homegrown EV start-up MXMOTO has taken the wraps off its all-new electric scooter, the MXV Eco, with a starting price tag of Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom). Available with two battery pack options, the smaller battery variant promises a range of up to 100km, while the larger battery model has a claimed range of up to 120km. Here's a look at its top features.

E-scooter features flat footboard, designer multi-spoke wheels

The all-new MXMOTO MXV Eco flaunts a typical scooter silhouette. It gets a circular LED headlamp, an apron-mounted chrome-slatted grille with integrated DRLs, rounded chrome mirrors, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, tapering body panels, and a sleek LED taillamp. It packs a full-color TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and onboard navigation. The scooter rides on designer multi-spoke alloy wheels.

It comes equipped with dynamic LED headlight

The MXMOTO MXV Eco is equipped with a dynamic LED headlight. The unit is designed to adapt to all road conditions and alter its brightness and throw according to the speed of the EV. The headlamp also reportedly has an auto-illumination function.

EV features self-diagnosis and auto-repair function

The MXV Eco comes loaded with a unique self-diagnosis and auto-repair function. These features utilize the onboard computers, sensors, and connectivity to determine issues and provide real-time insights into various components such as the battery, motor, charging system, brakes, and more. The system can even carry out self-repair of electronic components using an array of sensors.

It gets cruise control, reverse assist, park assist functions

Unlike several of its rivals, the MXV Eco gets cruise control, reverse assist, and park assist functions. The first feature allows the rider to enjoy a fatigue-free ride at a user-defined speed. The other functions come in handy when parking the scooter in tight spots.

It promises range of up to 120km per charge

The MXMOTO MXV Eco is offered with two battery packs. The smaller unit provides a maximum range of up to 100km and a top speed of 70km/h. While the larger battery promises a range of up to 120km per charge and a top speed of 75km/h. Both battery packs are linked to a hub-mounted 3kWh electric motor that generates a peak torque of 140Nm.