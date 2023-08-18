Audi Q8 e-tron debuts in India at Rs. 1.14 crore

Auto

Audi Q8 e-tron debuts in India at Rs. 1.14 crore

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 18, 2023 | 01:51 pm 2 min read

Audi Q8 e-tron comes equipped with multiple ADAS functions (Photo credit: Audi)

Audi has launched its all-electric Q8 e-tron range in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.14 crore (ex-showroom). They replace the automaker's aging flagship e-SUV model, the e-tron. The Q8 e-tron and its Sportback variant feature a distinctive boxy silhouette, an all-LED lighting setup, and designer wheels. Its luxurious five-seater cabin is adorned with premium leather upholstery. To ensure passenger safety, both models come equipped with multiple airbags and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

The Q8 e-tron range features LED headlamps and panoramic sunroof

Both the Q8 e-tron and its Sportback version feature a trapezoidal grille with chrome surrounds, sweptback Matrix LED headlamps, LED DRLs, a wide air dam, chrome-lined windows, black cladding on wheel arches, dual-tone alloy wheels, and connected LED taillamps. Inside, they get a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, four-zone climate control, multi-color ambient lighting, a head-up display, a multifunctional steering wheel, an 8.6-inch 'Virtual Cockpit,' and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Sportback model delivers a range of up to 600km

The Audi Q8 e-tron range is powered by a dual-motor setup in an all-wheel-drive configuration. The setup is linked to either a 95kWh or 114kWh battery pack. The SUV model generates 380hp, while the Sportback develops 408hp. The former delivers a claimed range of up to 582km on a single charge, while the latter boasts a range of up to 600km per charge. Both models support DC fast charging, with a charging rate of up to 170kW.

Audi Q8 e-tron range: Pricing and availability

In India, the Audi Q8 e-tron starts at Rs. 1.14 crore. The Q8 e-tron Sportback version begins Rs. 1.18 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). Order books are now open. Both EVs can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.

Share this timeline