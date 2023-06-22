Auto

Volkswagen's next-generation EV platform will support 1,700hp powertrains, autonomous driving

Volkswagen's next-generation EV platform will support 1,700hp powertrains, autonomous driving

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 22, 2023 | 07:18 pm 2 min read

Audi Activesphere is based on PPE platform, which is an early version of SSP architecture (Photo credit: Audi)

Volkswagen will offer new EVs on the SSP (Scalable Systems Platform) from 2026 onward. The platform is touted as a successor to the renowned MEB and PPE architecture. It represents the next-generation of an all-electric and highly-scalable mechatronics platform. The 'super platform' will be ready for autonomous driving. The majority of its design work will happen at the company's new facility in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Why does this story matter?

Volkswagen has been leading the way in the automobile industry with its ID. range of EVs in recent years. Now, the automotive giant is set to further revolutionize the EV segment with the introduction of its all-new SSP platform. With the new architecture, the carmaker intends to replace the MQB, MSB, MLB, MEB, and PPE platforms.

SSP architecture will support powertrains up to 1,700hp

First announced in 2021 with Audi's Artemis project, the Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) will be capable of supporting powertrains up to 1,700hp of maximum output. Originally planned to arrive in 2026, the project was delayed due to the crucial software 2.0 issue. However, Oliver Blume, CEO of Volkswagen Group, is now positive about introducing the platform on the initially planned timeline.

Platforms cover up to 75% of all costs for BEVs

As per Blume, the platforms cover up to 75% of all material costs of BEVs, as compared to 10% in ICE-powered vehicles. Hence, scalable platforms will be crucial for profitability in all future models.

SSP will allow for the differentiation of various vehicular aspects

The new SSP architecture will also allow for the differentiation of various aspects of an EV such as design, handling, efficiency, performance, and digitalization. It will not be a 'one size fits all' solution, per Markus Duesmann, R&D chief of Volkswagen Group and CEO of Audi. However, it will reduce the overall complexity by reducing the number of variants within each module and platform.

Volkswagen is trying to standardize parts to increase profitability

VW Group is aiming to share architecture modules across all vehicles. The company is trying to standardize parts to increase economies of scale and bring down the higher price tags of electric cars in a few years.

Share this timeline