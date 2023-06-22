Auto

Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa celebrates Disney's centennial: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 22, 2023 | 05:54 pm 2 min read

The special edition Vespa Primavera models feature an all-LED lighting setup

Italian automotive group Piaggio and US-based media and entertainment conglomerate Disney have collaborated to celebrate the latter's centennial by introducing a limited-run "Disney Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa." Based on the Vespa Primavera, the special edition scooter gets a unique black, red, white, and yellow color scheme. It features Mickey Mouse's signature on the saddle and the front shell.

Why does this story matter?

Two iconic brands, Vespa and Disney have collaborated for this special project. The duo has showcased a limited edition scooter, based on the 50cc, 125cc, and 150cc versions of the Vespa Primavera model. The legendary scooter was also a part of Disney and Pixar's animated movie, Luca. The special edition model is an embodiment of the iconic character, Mickey Mouse﻿.

The scooter features a neo-retro design with blacked-out round mirrors

The special Disney Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa retains the overall silhouette of the Vespa Primavera model. It features a unique paint scheme, apron-mounted indicators, a circular LED headlamp, blacked-out round mirrors, a graphic pattern outlining Mickey's silhouette on the front apron and side panels, red-colored footboard, and alloy wheels with yellow colored pinstripes. It packs a semi-digital instrument console.

It is equipped with a single-sided hydraulic front suspension

In terms of rider safety, the special edition Vespa Primavera comes equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with Combined Braking System (CBS). The suspension duties on the retro-inspired scooter are taken care of by a single-sided hydraulic unit at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

The two-wheeler is offered with three engine options

The limited-run Vespa Primavera is offered with 50cc, 125cc, and 150cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine options. Power figures of the motors remain identical to the standard models at 4.35hp/3.5Nm, 9.93hp/9.6Nm, and 10.4hp/10.6Nm, respectively. The mills are mated to a CVT gearbox.

Disney Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Disney Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa models have not been disclosed by Piaggio as of now. For reference, the 50cc and 150cc versions of the Vespa Primavera are available at $4,699 (roughly Rs. 3.85 lakh) and $6,049 (around Rs. 4.95 lakh) respectively, in the US market. We expect the special variants to retail much higher than that.

